Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.07% of Aaron’s worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAN. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aaron’s during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Aaron’s by 220.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Aaron’s during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aaron’s by 11.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAN stock opened at $55.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.25. Aaron’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $78.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.11%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 44,990 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $2,322,383.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,583,993.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Robinson sold 136,630 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $7,091,097.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,864 shares in the company, valued at $10,528,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 317,710 shares of company stock worth $17,292,059. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AAN. TheStreet raised Aaron’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stephens raised Aaron’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Aaron’s from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Aaron’s from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.20.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

