State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 6,180 Shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,454 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 6.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 66.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 20,263 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 218.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 12,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $94.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.79. Meritage Homes Corp has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $106.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.86. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.96 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Corp will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTH. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Meritage Homes from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BTIG Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 59,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.98, for a total value of $6,275,494.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $1,842,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,300 shares of company stock worth $19,893,569. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

