State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,285 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.09% of Telephone & Data Systems worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,108,225 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $186,174,000 after buying an additional 151,162 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,680,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,924,000 after buying an additional 143,655 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,450,942 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,845,000 after buying an additional 67,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,843,000 after buying an additional 14,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 974,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,333,000 after buying an additional 67,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $41.50 to $42.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

In related news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $71,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,874.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 14.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TDS opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.85. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $27.44.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Telephone & Data Systems’s payout ratio is 66.02%.

About Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

