State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Holdings in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBS. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 4,355.7% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,772,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $646,750,000 after buying an additional 8,575,801 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 49.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 912,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,781,000 after buying an additional 303,427 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 46.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 902,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,208,000 after buying an additional 287,074 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 147.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 442,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,594,000 after buying an additional 263,898 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 36.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 602,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,842,000 after buying an additional 161,843 shares during the period.

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts:

Several research firms have commented on EBS. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Emergent Biosolutions from $86.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Emergent Biosolutions from $101.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.57.

EBS stock opened at $104.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.42. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $137.61.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $394.70 million during the quarter. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 13.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, Director George A. Joulwan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.11, for a total value of $744,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,322,548.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 28,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $3,160,649.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,755,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,788,999 over the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.