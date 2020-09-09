State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,606 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Centurylink by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Centurylink by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Centurylink by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 33,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 89,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 82.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTL opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. Centurylink Inc has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $10.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Centurylink had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Centurylink’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Centurylink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Centurylink from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Centurylink from $14.80 to $13.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.35.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

