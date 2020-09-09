Halogen Software (TSE:HGN) Trading Up ?

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2020

Halogen Software Inc (TSE:HGN) shares were up ? during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$12.51 and last traded at C$12.49. Approximately 1,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 132,417 shares.

About Halogen Software (TSE:HGN)

Halogen Software Inc (Halogen) is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in providing cloud-based talent management (TM) solutions. The Company provides industry specific configurations of its solutions for healthcare, professional services, financial services, manufacturing, education, public sector and hospitality.

