Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Invests $69,000 in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RPC in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPC in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RPC in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of RPC in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 75.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 10,431 shares during the last quarter. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RPC alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RES shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of RPC from $2.30 to $2.80 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RPC from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of RPC from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of RPC in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

RES stock opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. RPC, Inc. has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $6.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $722.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.13.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $89.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES).

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.