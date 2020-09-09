ETRADE Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,097 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,097 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Efficient Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,810 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,134 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 33,492 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BofA Securities raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Halliburton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

HAL opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.62.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. Halliburton’s revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.