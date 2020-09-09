ETRADE Capital Management LLC Invests $137,000 in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 93,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 55,254 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 208,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 24,150 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 135,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 100,232 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Macerich by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 215,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAC opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. Macerich Co has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $32.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.76.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. Macerich had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Macerich Co will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAC. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Macerich in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $30.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Macerich in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Macerich presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.26.

Macerich Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

