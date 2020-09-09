Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 5,391.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,936,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,882,970 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Avid Technology worth $21,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 2,221.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 14,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVID shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Avid Technology from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Avid Technology from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avid Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

In related news, Director Christian Asmar purchased 94,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $699,722.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 332,662 shares of company stock worth $2,391,573 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avid Technology stock opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.66. The company has a market capitalization of $334.04 million, a P/E ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.15.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $79.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.43 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

