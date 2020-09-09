Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Shares Purchased by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Avid Technology worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVID. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 5,391.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,936,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,970 shares during the period. Voce Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,355,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 188.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 307,905 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 15.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,418,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after buying an additional 190,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 224.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 256,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 177,679 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christian Asmar acquired 94,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $699,722.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 332,662 shares of company stock worth $2,391,573 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVID. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Avid Technology from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Avid Technology from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Avid Technology from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

NASDAQ AVID opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.04 million, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.18. Avid Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.66.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $79.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.43 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

