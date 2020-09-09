ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $205,000 Stake in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,694 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITUB. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 129,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 50,545 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 44,696,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,624,000 after buying an additional 2,655,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 356,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 129,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITUB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

ITUB opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.88.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

