ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $198.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.21. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $138.11 and a 52 week high of $210.16.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

