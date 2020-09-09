Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 11,916 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,412 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,916 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.85% of Bank of Hawaii worth $20,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 27.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 36,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 12,614 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $54.07 on Wednesday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $95.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.59.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $177.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.62 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BOH. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

In other news, Director Victor K. Nichols acquired 4,475 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.66 per share, with a total value of $249,078.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

