H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 62.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,112 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in H & R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in H & R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in H & R Block by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in H & R Block by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in H & R Block by 79,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on H & R Block in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded H & R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.80. H & R Block Inc has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $25.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.91.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $601.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.03 million. H & R Block had a negative return on equity of 871.04% and a net margin of 7.57%. H & R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 299.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that H & R Block Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II purchased 13,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.04 per share, for a total transaction of $197,776.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 338,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,085,806.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert A. Gerard purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $182,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 194,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,831.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

