Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,532,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,512,415 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.00% of Murphy Oil worth $21,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUR. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.3% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 59,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 8.1% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 145,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 118.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $25,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.50. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $28.12.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $211.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.56 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 10.64%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.47%.

MUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $5.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Johnson Rice began coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

