ETRADE Capital Management LLC Invests $207,000 in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

In other news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 3,431 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $141,048.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ST opened at $41.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $54.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 73.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.64.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $576.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

