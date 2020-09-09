AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2020

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,438 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Umpqua by 771.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Umpqua by 499,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,981 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Umpqua in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Umpqua from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $327.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. Research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

