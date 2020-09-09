ETRADE Capital Management LLC Invests $203,000 in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 41.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at about $62,000.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

IYY stock opened at $165.08 on Wednesday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $107.20 and a 52-week high of $177.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.82.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.