AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $178,000 Holdings in Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Vericel by 82.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Vericel in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vericel by 23.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vericel in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vericel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of VCEL opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. Vericel Corp has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $719.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,588.00 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Vericel’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vericel Corp will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Vericel news, COO Michael Halpin sold 14,751 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $221,412.51. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

