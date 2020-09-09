21,897 Shares in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 37,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,326.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

GT opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.09.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.24. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.94.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.