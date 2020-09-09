ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $201,000 Position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,394 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 627.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NTR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $36.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average of $34.99. Nutrien Ltd has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $52.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 82.95%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

