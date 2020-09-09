Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 234,155 Shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 968,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,155 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.82% of Trinity Industries worth $20,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRN. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 625.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,535,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,086 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.5% during the first quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 27,005,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $433,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,857 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 105.7% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,329,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,369,000 after purchasing an additional 683,170 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 1,270.6% during the first quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 685,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 635,300 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 438.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 599,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,630,000 after purchasing an additional 487,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRN. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on Trinity Industries from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinity Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of TRN stock opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.56. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 156.92 and a beta of 1.63. Trinity Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $509.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.00 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 4.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

