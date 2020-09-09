AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stake Lowered by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,506 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in AMETEK by 3.5% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 16.4% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 62.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 55.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.54.

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $1,675,456.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,067,550.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total transaction of $189,352.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,923.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,109 shares of company stock worth $12,106,094. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AME opened at $96.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.29. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $103.94.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.87 million. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

