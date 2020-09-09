1,738 Shares in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) Bought by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nevro by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,449,000 after acquiring an additional 328,182 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 36.3% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,066,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $127,426,000 after purchasing an additional 284,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,974,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $297,347,000 after purchasing an additional 246,232 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 30.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 775,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,486,000 after purchasing an additional 181,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 208.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 260,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,130,000 after purchasing an additional 176,111 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVRO shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Nevro from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nevro from $137.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Nevro from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $134.73 on Wednesday. Nevro Corp has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $148.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.44. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.86% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Nevro Corp will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $105,082.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 83,440 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total value of $11,321,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,790 shares of company stock valued at $14,627,176. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

