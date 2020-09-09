Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 228,700 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 69.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 228,700 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.10% of CIT Group worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in CIT Group by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 242,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 58,076 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CIT Group by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 851,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,651,000 after purchasing an additional 367,343 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CIT Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,449,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,048,000 after purchasing an additional 122,870 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in CIT Group by 286.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,786,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,752 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in CIT Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 226,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CIT opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. CIT Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average of $21.40.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.61 million. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

CIT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CIT Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

