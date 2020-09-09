Dalradian Resources (TSE:DNA) Shares Down 0.7%

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2020

Dalradian Resources Inc (TSE:DNA) shares were down 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.46 and last traded at C$1.46. Approximately 174,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 530,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.47.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.46.

About Dalradian Resources (TSE:DNA)

Dalradian Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold and silver ores. It primarily focuses on the development of Curraghinalt project in Northern Ireland, the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as SA Resources Inc and changed its name to Dalradian Resources Inc in April 2010.

