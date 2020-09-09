Mood Media (TSE:MM) Trading ? Higher

Mood Media Corp (TSE:MM) shares traded up ? during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 100,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 415,833 shares.

Mood Media Company Profile (TSE:MM)

Mood Media Corporation provides in-store audio, visual, mobile, voice, drive thru, commercial television, social and scent marketing solutions. The Company’s segments include In-Store Media North America, In-Store Media International, BIS and Other. Its businesses include specialist retailers, department stores, supermarkets, financial institutions and fitness clubs, as well as hotels, car dealerships and restaurants.

