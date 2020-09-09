Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) to report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is $0.33. Associated Banc posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $1.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Associated Banc had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $448.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.82 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

In other news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $25,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,873. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the first quarter worth about $165,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 310,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 195,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 136,637 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth $595,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth $619,000. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

