24,590 Shares in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Nexstar Media Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,031,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 434.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after purchasing an additional 17,119 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $94.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.08. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $133.25.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.85. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $914.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NXST shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $282,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,538. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

