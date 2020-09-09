Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 70.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591,032 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.42% of Imax worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Imax by 1,320.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,182,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Imax by 379.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 586,181 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Imax by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,237,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,294,000 after purchasing an additional 413,885 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Imax by 205.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 487,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 327,799 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Imax by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,039,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,462,000 after purchasing an additional 324,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Imax alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on Imax from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Imax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut Imax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Imax from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Imax in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Imax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.36. The firm has a market cap of $942.31 million, a P/E ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.62. Imax Corp has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $22.88.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 million. Imax had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 91.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Imax Corp will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Imax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.