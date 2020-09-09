Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 7,228 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 298.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in M&T Bank by 100.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank during the second quarter worth $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in M&T Bank by 11,525.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

MTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.39.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $102.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.96. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $85.09 and a 1 year high of $174.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.