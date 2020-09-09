Marshall Wace LLP Grows Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,062 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.18% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMAB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 982,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,469,000 after purchasing an additional 39,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB opened at $37.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $67.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.92.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $27.25 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OMAB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

