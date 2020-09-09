Marshall Wace LLP Raises Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,987 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.23% of La-Z-Boy worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LZB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 25.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 192.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 4.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock opened at $31.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.24. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $37.48.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.74 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 12.96%.

LZB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on La-Z-Boy from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on La-Z-Boy from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.