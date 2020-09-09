Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Holdings in LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) by 33,346.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 599,910 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.08% of LG Display worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of LG Display by 38.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,746,276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,697 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of LG Display during the second quarter worth $612,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LG Display during the first quarter worth $503,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of LG Display during the second quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of LG Display during the first quarter worth $223,000. 2.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LG Display alerts:

LPL stock opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03. LG Display Co Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $7.14.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. LG Display had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 24.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LG Display Co Ltd. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded LG Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Nomura upgraded LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.