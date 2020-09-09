Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stake in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 88.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,713 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.12% of ABM Industries worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at $392,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at about $359,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 9.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at about $3,227,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.79 and a 52-week high of $40.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.20.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. ABM Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ABM Industries news, CFO Dean A. Chin sold 3,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $131,024.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $28,231.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,149 shares of company stock worth $185,748. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ABM Industries from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABM Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Sidoti downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.