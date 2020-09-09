Marshall Wace LLP Takes $2.83 Million Position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AOS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $47.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. A. O. Smith Corp has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $53.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.77.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

In related news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $1,433,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,461,916.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul W. Jones sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $117,299.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,129,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

