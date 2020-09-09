Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 57,402 Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 57,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.18% of Walker & Dunlop as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,139,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,717,000 after purchasing an additional 290,242 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 874,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,433,000 after acquiring an additional 471,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 873,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,190,000 after acquiring an additional 62,018 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 636,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,334,000 after acquiring an additional 74,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1,629.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 480,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,804,000 after acquiring an additional 453,100 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

WD opened at $54.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 187.94, a current ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $79.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.32 and a 200-day moving average of $48.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.90. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $252.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 26.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Walker & Dunlop from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.60.

In other news, Director Michael D. Malone acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.82 per share, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,238.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $442,759.26. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 157,728 shares in the company, valued at $7,826,463.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.