Marshall Wace LLP Sells 86,394 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,394 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 243,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 4,000 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.99 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,670,255.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on FCPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Four Corners Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NYSE:FCPT opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $32.50.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $40.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.64 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 45.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.