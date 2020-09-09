Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Stock Holdings Cut by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 75.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 145,681 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.15% of Albany International worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIN. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,456,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 56,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 31,464 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albany International alerts:

AIN opened at $50.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.49 and a 200-day moving average of $53.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.40. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $92.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Albany International had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $225.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.28 million. On average, analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 18.49%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIN. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Sidoti lowered Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Albany International to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.29.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.