Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Stake Lessened by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359,277 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.85% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $36,498,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $2,636,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 905.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 310,911 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 52.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 880,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 304,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 305.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 347,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 261,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SOI. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.64.

NYSE SOI opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The firm has a market cap of $342.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 2.14.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.