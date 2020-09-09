Marshall Wace LLP Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,734 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.19% of Cedar Fair worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the second quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 27.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FUN opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average is $29.03. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $64.86.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.12). Cedar Fair had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 159.40%. The business had revenue of $6.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Cedar Fair to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

