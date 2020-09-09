Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 199,929 Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 199,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.21% of Essential Properties Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 400,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 206,185 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,917,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,221,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,133,000 after purchasing an additional 127,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,338 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.10.

EPRT opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.27. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $29.34. The company has a quick ratio of 10.72, a current ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 4.15%. On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

