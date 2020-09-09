British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 211.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,158 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 16.1% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 2.9% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 51.2% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 101,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 34,432 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 10.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 3.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,234,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,937,000 after purchasing an additional 42,416 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BTI stock opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.92. British American Tobacco PLC has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BTI shares. ValuEngine lowered British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

