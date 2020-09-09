Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Stake in Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.28% of Daqo New Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 27.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 19,393 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the first quarter worth $562,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 150.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 46,544 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 449,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,060,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DQ shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Daqo New Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine cut Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

NYSE DQ opened at $100.31 on Wednesday. Daqo New Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $35.73 and a fifty-two week high of $137.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.13 and a 200-day moving average of $73.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.50. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 12.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

