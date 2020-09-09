Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 2,260 Shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2020

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.06% of Colfax worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Colfax during the first quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colfax in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Colfax in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax in the second quarter valued at about $82,000.

NYSE CFX opened at $33.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.96. Colfax Corp has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.71 and its 200-day moving average is $27.90.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $620.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.26 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Colfax Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colfax from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Colfax in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.47.

In related news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $49,392.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,606.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Maclean sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $87,982.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at $311,345.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,491 shares of company stock worth $927,718 over the last 90 days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

