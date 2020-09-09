Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Position in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,525 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in F.N.B. by 22.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 89,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 16,706 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,357,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,683,000 after buying an additional 1,201,129 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 83,227 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,781,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,204 shares during the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FNB opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.29. F.N.B. Corp has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $12.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average of $7.86.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $305.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.20 million. Equities analysts predict that F.N.B. Corp will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

