Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 61,540 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,540 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 269.6% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,716,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440,125 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter worth about $27,675,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 34.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,814,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047,716 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 34.2% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,488,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 42.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,789,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,953 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan bought 290,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $2,958,157.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,559.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Beshar bought 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at $495,601.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IVZ. Barclays cut shares of Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Invesco from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

