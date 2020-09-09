Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,413,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,194,000 after buying an additional 1,180,498 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Discovery Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,995,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 574.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,172,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,740,000 after acquiring an additional 998,575 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,226,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,036,000 after acquiring an additional 570,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the first quarter valued at $10,349,000. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISCA has been the subject of several research reports. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Discovery Communications from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Discovery Communications in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Discovery Communications from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average is $22.00. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $33.65.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

