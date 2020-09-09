Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 39.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,715 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADS. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter valued at about $1,791,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 467.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 65,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 965,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,549,000 after purchasing an additional 114,894 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,226,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,335,000 after purchasing an additional 358,260 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADS shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.71.

In related news, Director John C. Gerspach bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.09 per share, for a total transaction of $260,450.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $137.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.52.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.78. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business had revenue of $979.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

